Russell Wilson is a must-follow on Twitter and Instagram

Published: Nov 24, 2017 at 05:59 AM

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

Russell Wilson is a double threat on the field, but considering how charming he is on social media, he's really a triple threat. The Seattle Seahawks QB can make plays with his legs or his arm, but online, Wilson keeps all of his followers entertained.

Wilson is one of the most active athletes on social media. With over 7.3 million followers combined on Twitter and Instagram, Wilson is a must follow.

Even though Wilson was born in Ohio, he reps the Emerald City

Wilson is a good guy

Wilson makes several trips to the hospital to cheer up kids.

He's married to singer/actress/model Ciara

Two triple threats combined makes this power couple is a sextuple threat, right?

Wilson actually played in Minor League Baseball before becoming an NFL superstar

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011. 