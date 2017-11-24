Russell Wilson is a must-follow on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.
Russell Wilson is a double threat on the field, but considering how charming he is on social media, he's really a triple threat. The Seattle Seahawks QB can make plays with his legs or his arm, but online, Wilson keeps all of his followers entertained.
Wilson is one of the most active athletes on social media. With over 7.3 million followers combined on Twitter and Instagram, Wilson is a must follow.
Even though Wilson was born in Ohio, he reps the Emerald City
Wilson is a good guy
Wilson makes several trips to the hospital to cheer up kids.
He's married to singer/actress/model Ciara
Two triple threats combined makes this power couple is a sextuple threat, right?