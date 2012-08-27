Roster cuts you need to know, including Terrell Owens

The big cutdown to the 53-man roster starts will occur on Friday. That means that most of the guys truly "on the bubble" will survive for at least a few more days.
There were a few big interesting names that did not make the cut from 90 players down to 75 on Monday. Since you haven't heard of the vast majority of players that were released this week, here are the moves we think you should know. You can find a full list here.
Players you should know that were cut
- The big goats from the Ravens AFC Championship loss are both out of work. Baltimore cut kicker Billy Cundiff over the weekend. (Lee Evans was released by the Jaguars earlier in the month.)
- Former first-round pick wide receiver Bryant Johnson has probably reached the end of the line. He was cut by the Texans.
- "Hard Knocks" favorite Les Brown is going to get a visit from "The Turk" in Tuesday night's show. We will miss him; his journey to the Dolphins was a great story.
- Jabar Gaffney and Donte' Stallworth did not survive the battle royale at wide receiver in New England. Gaffney is a big surprise considering his history with the Patriots and production in Washington last year.
- A few more kicker battles were decided. Josh Brown was cut by the Jets (in favor of Nick Folk) and Neil Rackers was cut by the Redskins (in favor of Graham Gano.)
- The Saints cut Super Bowl starting defensive tackle Remi Ayodele and reserve quarterback Luke McCown.
- The Chargers released wide receiver Roscoe Parish. It's not a great sign he couldn't come close to making a team that could use some depth at the position.
Players that were placed on the reserve/PUP list
These players won't be eligible to play in the first six weeks of the season, but their teams are holding out hope they can return this season
- The Browns placed nose tackle Phil Taylor on reserve/PUP. Cleveland's defense will be missing a lot of parts early in the season.
- Giants tight end Travis Beckum and defensive tackle Chris Canty won't be ready until midseason. Canty is a big loss for a defensive line that is top heavy.
- The Ravens placed Terrell Suggs on reserve/PUP, as expected. He's been targeting November all along.
- Falcons starting defensive lineman Corey Peters will miss the first six weeks. He's started 30 of 32 games since joining the team.
- The long-term of Jaguars linebacker Clint Session is in doubt because of concussions. The same is true for Detroit running back Jahvid Best. We know that both players won't be eligible to start the year.