Around the League

Presented By

Roster cuts you need to know, including Terrell Owens

Published: Aug 27, 2012 at 10:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The big cutdown to the 53-man roster starts will occur on Friday. That means that most of the guys truly "on the bubble" will survive for at least a few more days.

There were a few big interesting names that did not make the cut from 90 players down to 75 on Monday. Since you haven't heard of the vast majority of players that were released this week, here are the moves we think you should know. You can find a full list here.

Players you should know that were cut

  1. Terrell Owens was the big story on Sunday. We'd fully expect Braylon Edwards to make the team now, and he may just win the Seahawks starting job.
  1. The big goats from the Ravens AFC Championship loss are both out of work. Baltimore cut kicker Billy Cundiff over the weekend. (Lee Evans was released by the Jaguars earlier in the month.)

Coaches Film, only on NFL.com

Purchase NFL Game Rewind and receive access to Coaches Film, which includes camera angles previously only available to coaches, scouts and officials.

" Learn more about Coaches Film

  1. The Ravens also cut Cam Newton's brother, center Cecil Newton.
  1. Former first-round pick wide receiver Bryant Johnson has probably reached the end of the line. He was cut by the Texans.
  1. The Seahawks released two offensive line names you should recognize: Alex Barron and Deuce Lutui.
  1. "Hard Knocks" favorite Les Brown is going to get a visit from "The Turk" in Tuesday night's show. We will miss him; his journey to the Dolphins was a great story.
  1. Jabar Gaffney and Donte' Stallworth did not survive the battle royale at wide receiver in New England. Gaffney is a big surprise considering his history with the Patriots and production in Washington last year.
  1. A few more kicker battles were decided. Josh Brown was cut by the Jets (in favor of Nick Folk) and Neil Rackers was cut by the Redskins (in favor of Graham Gano.)
  1. The Saints cut Super Bowl starting defensive tackle Remi Ayodele and reserve quarterback Luke McCown.
  1. The Chargers released wide receiver Roscoe Parish. It's not a great sign he couldn't come close to making a team that could use some depth at the position.
  1. The Rams finally gave up on promising but injury-prone wide receiver Danario Alexander.
  1. I'm going to miss being the last man on the Vince Young bandwagon. It's been real.

Players that were placed on the reserve/PUP list

These players won't be eligible to play in the first six weeks of the season, but their teams are holding out hope they can return this season

  1. The Browns placed nose tackle Phil Taylor on reserve/PUP. Cleveland's defense will be missing a lot of parts early in the season.
  1. Giants tight end Travis Beckum and defensive tackle Chris Canty won't be ready until midseason. Canty is a big loss for a defensive line that is top heavy.
  1. The Ravens placed Terrell Suggs on reserve/PUP, as expected. He's been targeting November all along.
  1. Falcons starting defensive lineman Corey Peters will miss the first six weeks. He's started 30 of 32 games since joining the team.
  1. The long-term of Jaguars linebacker Clint Session is in doubt because of concussions. The same is true for Detroit running back Jahvid Best. We know that both players won't be eligible to start the year.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE