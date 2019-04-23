Rhett Lewis 2019 NFL mock draft: Seahawks replace Frank Clark

It's draft week! Seems like the perfect time to reveal my first -- and last -- NFL mock draft of 2019, eh?

While I do have four quarterbacks coming off the board in Round 1, only one of them is selected in the top 10. And fresh off trading Frank Clark, the Seahawks nab an explosive edge rusher.

To see every draft pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB · Junior (RS)

No surprise here. The Cardinals make good on the worst-kept secret of this draft season and select the QB to support their head coach. Now, time to support the QB.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE · Junior

Yes, selecting a DL in the top 10 has become all too familiar to Niner Faithful, but Bosa's a better pure pass rusher than any of the previous selections in this mold -- and thus, the reason San Francisco goes with Bosa over Quinnen Williams.

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT · Sophomore (RS)

The Jets went down this road when Leonard Williams slipped to them at No. 6 back in 2015 -- they took the versatile DL despite already having Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson on the roster. OK, that didn't end up working out, but this could be the most likely trade destination in the top 10. If Murray goes No. 1, then Quinnen could be the target of teams looking to move into this spot.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT · Junior

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report of a "surprise pick" coming at this slot for the Raiders has me thinking crazy, but for a team solidly last in sack production a year ago, let's get a guy who has the fastest route to the QB: up the middle. Oliver has the ability to be a formidable interior presence for the Raiders.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB · Junior

White rides into Tampa despite the Bucs signing LB Deone Bucannon in free agency. Best linebacker -- and one of the safest picks -- in the draft.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT · Junior

Let's have some fun, shall we? Perhaps the Giants believe the offensive lineman they covet will be gone by 17, so they turn in the card at 6. We know GM Dave Gettleman loves the hog mollies. We know he believes Eli Manning can still play. If the Giants truly want to support their 38-year-old quarterback, then keeping him upright should be where it starts. Positional versatility gives Williams the edge over the rest of the OL class.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE · Sophomore (RS)

Is there a player in this draft that better fits the attitude and style Tom Coughlin covets? The Jags help their two most valuable pieces on offense -- Nick Foles and Leonard Fournette -- with one draft pick.

Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE · Senior

Admittedly, this is further down than I've expected Allen to go for the better part of this process. His skill set would seem to be an ideal fit for Matt Patricia's multiple-look defense.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State · EDGE · Senior

GM Brandon Beane was in Carolina when the Panthers made Julius Peppers a cornerstone of the franchise. I'm not exactly calling Sweat the second coming of Peppers, but the Mississippi State product shares some of those freakish qualities and could be a valuable edge presence for years to come.

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Iowa · TE · Junior

The Broncos get the prolific pass-catching tight end they haven't had since Julius Thomas departed Denver in 2015.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE ·Junior

Gary falls out of the top 10, but not by much. While Rapoport reported Tuesday that Gary's shoulder has been flagged by teams, the defensive lineman recently told me on NFL Network that he's "110 percent." Could the Bengals unlock his tremendous potential and get rewarded with the much-anticipated sack production befitting a prospect possessing such elite athletic traits?

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB · Junior

After upgrading the edge of their defense in free agency, the Packers find their man in the middle in the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T · Junior

The Dolphins add a nasty run blocker and get a fixture for the right side of their offensive line with Taylor, a popular candidate to be the first tackle off the board.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT · Junior

Grady Jarrett signed his franchise tender, but without a long-term deal, the future remains unclear. Wilkins could provide some security on that front, and in the interim, give the Falcons an excellent tackle tandem in the middle of the D-line.

Pick
15
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The fall for Haskins stops in the nation's capital, where the Redskins are void of a long-term answer at QB, but won't be forced to turn to Haskins in Week 1 with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy on the roster.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T ·Senior (RS)

The Panthers' O-line remake continues with the selection of an excellent pass-blocking LT in Dillard. Paired with the free-agent signing of C Matt Paradis, the Panthers make big strides up front.

Pick
17
New York Giants
New York Giants
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE ·Junior (RS)

The Giants get an edge rusher with their second pick of the first round. Ferrell has experience getting to the QB at the highest level and in the biggest spots. And hey, perhaps the Giants are the winners of the Josh Rosen trade sweepstakes.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G · Junior (RS)

Ford provides the Vikings a much-needed upgrade on the offensive line.

Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Duke · QB · Junior (RS)

RELAX. Not necessarily putting Jones with the Titans here, but this is about the time he should come off the board. And since I didn't mock him to the Giants, I'm wondering if this is where somebody comes up to get him. Side note: Are you sold on the Titans QBs right now? Just food for thought.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB ·Sophomore (RS)

The Steelers could use some reinforcements on the perimeter, especially if they've grown weary of Artie Burns. Maybe Pittsburgh would prefer Washington CB Byron Murphy here, but I like Greedy.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Florida State · EDGE · Junior

Frank Clark is on his way to Kansas City, so the Seahawks nab the best available edge rusher in Burns.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
N.C. State · C · Senior (RS)

If you're going to run the ball like the Ravens want to, a continued investment up front makes sense -- and they do that here in the form of the best center in the class.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB ·Sophomore (RS)

Murphy is arguably the cleanest corner in this class and would seem to be quite a bargain for the CB-needy Texans at this spot.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR ·Junior

"Hollywood" teams up with his cousin, Antonio, to form one of the most explosive receiving corps in the league.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Johnathan Abram
Johnathan Abram
Mississippi State · S · Senior

Best safety in the class goes to Philly.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Mississippi State · DT · Junior

If the Colts are considering Dexter Lawrence here, then why not Simmons, who could be one of the best players in this draft when healthy?

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB · Senior

The Raiders coached Lock at the Senior Bowl. They snag him here, before the ChargersPackers or Patriots could be tempted.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Temple · CB · Senior

Chargers fortify their secondary with a technically sound corner and willing tackler.

Pick
29
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Lonnie Johnson
Lonnie Johnson
Kentucky · CB · Junior

One of my favorite players in this draft, Johnson dominated at the Senior Bowl. He provides a physical presence on the perimeter and has the ability to be one of the premier press corners in the league. That style has played well in Seattle in the past.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
Boston College · G · Senior

The Packers have long boasted a completely homegrown (through the draft) offensive line. Lindstrom helps get them back there on the interior.

Pick
31
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT · Junior

The Rams obviously value the interior presence along their defensive line, and with Ndamukong Suh not in the plans for 2019, Lawrence could fit next to Aaron Donald.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Mississippi · WR · Sophomore (RS)

Bill Belichick has never selected a receiver in the first round as head coach in New England, but Metcalf's speed could tempt him enough to do it here. And if it isn't the Pats, does someone else make a move up for Metcalf at the back end of Round 1? An OL like Dalton Risner or Kaleb McGary got some consideration here, but let's shoot some fireworks to end the night.

Follow Rhett Lewis on Twitter @RhettNFL.

