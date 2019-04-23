Rhett Lewis 2019 NFL mock draft: Seahawks replace Frank Clark

The Jets went down this road when Leonard Williams slipped to them at No. 6 back in 2015 -- they took the versatile DL despite already having Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson on the roster. OK, that didn't end up working out, but this could be the most likely trade destination in the top 10. If Murray goes No. 1, then Quinnen could be the target of teams looking to move into this spot.