Falcons DT Grady Jarrett signs $15.2M franchise tag

Grady Jarrett has a new baseline for his 2019 pay.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has signed his franchise tag tender.

If the two sides don't agree to a long-term deal, the fifth-year lineman will play the upcoming season on a one-year deal for $15,209,000 million. The Falcons still have until July 15 to sign Jarrett to a multi-year contract.

"As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in March. "Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window."

The Falcons placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jarrett in March, just a few days before the 2015 fifth-round pick would have hit free agency for the first time in his career.

He was one of few bright spots last year for a Falcons defense that was ravaged by injuries and ranked in the 20s in several major categories. Jarrett registered career highs in sacks (6), QB hits (16) and forced fumbles (3).

Jarrett's been one of the league's most productive defensive tackles since becoming a full-time starter in 2016, a season he capped off by tying a Super Bowl record with three sacks. Jarrett has increased his sack total in each of his four seasons. He has recorded 179 tackles, 40 quarterback hits, 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in his career.