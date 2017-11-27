Redhead Royalty: Is Carson Wentz actually Prince Harry?

There's only one way to quell this conspiracy -- Prince Harry has to attend one of the Eagles' remaining games. Should he attend one of their home games, Philly fans can make sure Wentz doesn't bring a stunt double. A few NFL fans from the UK should attend too, just to make sure it's the real Prince Harry. Philadelphia has two games left at home, one on Christmas Day against the Raiders, and another on New Year's Eve vs. the Cowboys.