Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Six selections after the Cleveland Browns selected the 2022 NFL Draft's first kicker, their AFC North rivals picked the draft's first punter.

The Baltimore Ravens picked Penn State punter Jordan Stout with pick No. 130 overall in the fourth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Stout going as the first punter in the draft is likely a surprise to some given the hype for San Diego State's Matt Araiza, but Stout's overall game is outstanding and put him ahead of Araiza for many.

He's got a big boot who can flip the field and accuracy to match.

Stout averaged 46 yards per punt, put 35 of his 65 punts inside the 20-yard line, and also handled kickoffs (59 touchbacks) and placekicking.

While he's unlikely to worry the kicking G.O.A.T. Justin Tucker, Stout's versatility and the Ravens' onus on playing terrific special teams makes sense for the pick.