Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

However, for all the pomp and ballyhoo surrounding the special teams immortal, he was the third punter selected in the draft, following Penn State's Jordan Stout to the Ravens (fourth round, No. 130) and Georgia's Jake Camarda to the Buccaneers (fourth round, No. 133).

Though the Bills are hardly known for punting, on the rare occasions they do, Araiza will be expected to tip the field and also be a weapon on kickoffs (he had 62 touchbacks in 73 kickoffs).