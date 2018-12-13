Rank's 11 Week 15 Sleepers: Don't forget Dede

But, then Carson Wentz is out and might miss the rest of the season. We've missed some big-name running backs in recent weeks for a variety of reasons. I was in the green room of the Madden Classic on Saturday when I learned that OBJ was out for the week. Fun fact: I also saw that T.Y. Hilton was a game-time decision last week. So, I took him out of my lineup just in case. But, I had flown home on Saturday night on the redeye to be here for Good Morning Football Weekend, I ended up leaving him on my bench. It's like that announcement you hear from the captain about securing your oxygen mask before helping out others. I should have made sure my lineups were secure before I started dolling out fantasy advice on Sunday morning. (I still survived my matchup without Hilton).