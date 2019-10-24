Rank's 11 Week 8 sleepers: Trust in Teddy Bridgewater

But I've veered wildly from the point. Teddy Bridgewater will be an excellent start this week, and if he's unable to go, might I suggest (and I can't believe I'm going to say this) Ryan Tannehill? He torched the Chargers last week with 312 passing yards and two touchdowns. He faces the Bucs who have allowed the seventh-most points to quarterbacks this season. And what about what he's meant to Corey Davis who had 11 targets from Tanny last week? The Bucs are especially vulnerable to receivers, as they have allowed the third-most points to that position this year. I know, I'm advocating two Titans as sleepers. Hell, let's make it three. Jonnu Smith could be a viable option if Delanie Walker is hurt. The Bucs have allowed just over 18 points to receivers this year, second behind the Cardinals. And yes, before you ask, you can start Josh Hill if you really want to. So wow. Three Titans, two Saints and now it's time to look for some players from other teams.