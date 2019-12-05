Rank's 11 Week 14 fantasy sleepers: Roll with Hodges

You know, I hate to brag about this kind of stuff. But I remember sitting in Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas back in August and I told two of my friends that they should draft Devlin Hodges and Patrick Laird in their coming drafts because they were going to be huge come playoff time. And yeah, even for Las Vegas-story exaggerations that is way too far-fetched for me to believe. I mean, I have a friend named Avi who once told me that he was playing blackjack at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino back in the day and Axl Rose told him that it was time to go home. I fully believe that story (I don't). But that still had some glimmer of truth to it. And if I'm being honest, I don't know where I'm going with that other than, I can't believe we're on the cusp (or in) the fantasy football playoffs and we're talking about Hodges and Laird.