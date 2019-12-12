Rank's 11 Week 15 sleepers: Tannehill a smart play

But if you're playing with your friends? Then let's rock. I play in a league with all of my friends that I grew up with in Corona, Calif., and we have long-standing rivalries that date back to the elementary school we went to. Which church we went to. What street we lived on. There are a lot of battle lines being drawn. And you'd better believe that, being a guy who has locked up ninth place in this league (my first four picks: David Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown, Kerryon Johnson), I'm out there working the wire like I'm playing in the championship game. If I notice that my buddy Dave needs a quarterback to beat my guy Frank Hetland (who watches NFL Fantasy Live every day and I'm going to favor him), then I'm going to grab Ryan Tannehill off the waiver wire. BTW, Tannehill is my QB3 this week behind Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. He's a near-lock for roughly 20 fantasy points every week. You're absolutely starting him, though it feels like the regression is going to hit him at some point. Unless, of course, he really is the second-coming of Joe Montana. (Yes, I'm a boomer who is old enough to remember Joe Montana playing an NFL football game. For the 49ers no less).