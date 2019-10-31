Rank's 11 Week 9 sleepers: Jordan Howard gets revenge

The Chargers will be back on the road in Carson, CA as they take on the Green Bay Packers. Seriously, now that they are winning again, the front-running Packers fans will be out in full-force. But I'm with Rivers who has two 300-yard passing games in his last three. The Packers were just torched by Matt Moore, who might actually be younger than Rivers. Wait, let me check. Oh my gosh, Moore is like two full years younger than Rivers. I don't know what that means, I just find it amazing.