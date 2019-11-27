Rank's 11 Week 13 fantasy sleepers: Trust Darnold

The Steelers made the switch at quarterback, which was one they shouldn't have had to have made in the first place. Like we all witnessed Duck Hodges throw for 318 and a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers, right? Like, that really happened? Well in any event, I'm going with Washington here who is expected to get the most targets of this group. Although JuJu Smith-Schuster's possible return could dampen that. As well as the Browns, who are ninth against receivers in the past month. However, this is a volume play to keep an eye on. And realize, you're not picking up Michael Thomas from the waiver wire so you have to have a little bit of faith.