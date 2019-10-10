Rank's 11 Week 6 sleepers: Great matchup for Murray

I know a lot of people say things like, "you only like Gardner because of his mustache and attitude." To which I say, "duh." Like, no kidding. Why do you want to make me feel dumb for enjoying sports? If I wanted to hate-watch sports I'd be a Dodgers fan. But make no mistake; Gardner can ball. He's just one of three quarterbacks to have at least 16 points in every game he's played this year. He's had at least two touchdown passes in four of five. So while there is some style to him, there is a lot of substance.