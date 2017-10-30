Randy Moss and Charles Woodson just won Halloween

Published: Oct 30, 2017 at 01:30 PM

Halloween is only one day away and two of the greatest players in NFL history decided to dress up as each other.

ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown co-hosts Randy Moss and Charles Woodson traded numbers and hair styles, just for one day.

I think Woodson's hair is amazing, but it would have been even better trying to see if he could fit a helmet with that full head of hair. Then again, may be that is just me.

While Moss did play for the silver and black from 2005 to 2006, Woodson definitely looks a little weird in Vikings purple. I am sure Green Bay Packer fans are cringing at the sight of that Vikings jersey.

Moss and Woodson only played together for one season in Oakland (2005), but it seems like they are taking their friendship to the next level.

