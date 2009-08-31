Quick Take: Vikings beat Texans

Matt Schaub is still fragile: Schaub has been trying to shake the injury bug since being named the Texans' starting QB two seasons ago -- he has missed five games in each of the last two seasons -- but sprained his left ankle on a scramble in the second quarter. The good news for the Texans is Schaub kept playing on the injured wheel and managed to lead the Texans to a touchdown and field goal before the half. Schaub finished 10 of 14 for 108 yards and an interception.