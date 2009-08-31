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Quick Take: Vikings beat Texans

Published: Aug 31, 2009 at 04:14 PM

What we learned ...

Matt Schaub is still fragile: Schaub has been trying to shake the injury bug since being named the Texans' starting QB two seasons ago -- he has missed five games in each of the last two seasons -- but sprained his left ankle on a scramble in the second quarter. The good news for the Texans is Schaub kept playing on the injured wheel and managed to lead the Texans to a touchdown and field goal before the half. Schaub finished 10 of 14 for 108 yards and an interception.

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The Vikings are getting creative with Percy Harvin: The Vikings used Harvin a number of different ways Monday night. The rookie took two snaps as the quarterback in the Wildcat formation. He faked a run and handed off to Adrian Peterson for a five-yard gain in the first quarter, and later kept the ball for a 2-yard gain that was called back due to penalty. He also took a reverse to the right side for a five-yard gain and added three receptions for 31 yards, including some nice yards after the catch.

Brett Favre is OK: Whether or not reports are true of a cracked rib, Favre didn't appear to be slowed down against the Texans. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 142 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to RB Chester Taylor. Favre even got physical, laying a block (albeit an illegal one) on Texans safety Eugene Wilson. If Favre is hurt, he didn't show it.

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