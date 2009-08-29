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Quick Take: Ravens at Panthers

Published: Aug 29, 2009 at 04:21 PM

Flacco, defense carry Ravens past Panthers

With Joe Flacco nearly perfect and Baltimore's defense as ferocious as ever, the Ravens appear ready for the regular season.

[internal-link-placeholder-0]Re-air on NFL Network:
Baltimore Ravens vs.

Carolina Panthers,

Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET

» NFL Network preseason schedule

The Carolina Panthers can only hope their injured players return quickly to shore up problems on both sides of the ball.

Flacco threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, the Ravens defense shut down Carolina's first unit, and Baltimore beat the Panthers 17-13 on Saturday.

The third exhibition game, where both teams played their starters into the third quarter, proved one-sided when the regulars were on the field. The Panthers, playing without their top two running backs and three starters on defense, were overwhelmed early by Flacco, who completed 23 of 28 passes.

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