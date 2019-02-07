QB stock watch: Patrick Mahomes up, Aaron Rodgers down

Expectations are automatically sky high for any No. 1 overall draft pick, let alone a quarterback heading to the success-starved Browns. Mayfield couldn't have handled the pressure any better. He came off the bench in Week 3, snapped Cleveland's 19-game winless streak and, really, never looked back, setting a new record for touchdown passes by a rookie (27) despite only starting 13 games. Mayfield became the first Browns quarterback since Frank Ryan in 1966 to throw at least one touchdown pass in 13 consecutive starts in the same season, and he kept the Browns in the playoff discussion deep into December. It's no accident that Mayfield started playing especially well when Freddie Kitchens became the team's offensive coordinator in October; in eight games under Kitchens, Mayfield compiled a passer rating of 106.2, a 68.4 percent completion rate, a 19:8 TD-to-INT ratio and a 5-3 record. I've known Kitchens -- who has since been promoted to head coach -- a long time, and I think he has the right mix of scheme, teaching ability and personality to be helpful to Mayfield going forward.