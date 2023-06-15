Around the NFL

QB Justin Herbert on possibly staging hold-in during Chargers' training camp: 'We'll see'

Published: Jun 15, 2023 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to express optimism in finalizing a long-term contract for star quarterback Justin Herbert during the upcoming window before training camp kicks off in late July.

Herbert was asked Wednesday whether he could stage a hold-in during camp if the sides can't hammer out an extension.

"When it comes time for camp, the role of the quarterback is to be out there for his team and do everything that he can to put that team in a position to win," he said, via the team's official transcript. "I understand that responsibility. It's something that you'll address when the time comes, but I guess we'll see."

That's certainly not a "no."

Related Links

With the new CBA making holdouts very expensive for players -- nixing the ability of clubs to rescind fines for skipping the mandatory work -- the hold-in has become the new leverage play. A player attends meetings but doesn't join teammates on the field for practice sessions, citing an injury issue.

While Herbert noted missing camp practices "would put you quite into the deficit," particularly learning new coordinator Kellen Moore's offense, it's notable that he didn't unequivocally rule it out. Perhaps the "we'll see" was simply covering his bases depending on how the road rolls in the coming weeks. Still, it keeps the door open on the possibility that Herbert, who underwent surgery this offseason, might not be on the field when camp begins.

Herbert noted that the contract situation hasn't been at the forefront of his offseason focus.

"It's something that I really haven't thought a whole lot about," he said. "I think that most of the offseason so far has been about getting my shoulder right and making sure that I'm the best quarterback that I can be for this team. It's something that you can address -- I'm not quite sure. I don't have any more updates for you at this time, but like I've said earlier, I think the world of the Chargers organization. I've got complete faith in the front office. That's something that we'll address at the time. I don't have any updates right now."

The window between minicamps/OTAs and training camps usually comes with a flurry of contract extensions -- especially for franchise QBs. We're about to enter that phase when negotiations between GMs and agents ramp up while players take their vacations.

Related Content

news

Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson expects 'big jump' from George Pickens in Year 2

Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson details what it will take for George Pickens to make the figurative leap in Year 2 after a highlight-filled rookie season.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams supports Brandon Staley playing him Week 18: 'That's what we get paid to do'

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams spoke to media for the first time since a Week 18 injury knocked him out of Los Angeles' playoff run. Despite how it ended, the star wideout backs head coach Brandon Staley's decision.

news

WR Jahan Dotson thinks Commanders' QB situation is 'settled': 'Sam Howell's gonna be our guy'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson believes Washington's quarterback situation is settled midway through June, with second-year quarterback Sam Howell set to become QB1.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins holding out hope for Dalvin Cook return: 'Maybe there's an outside chance'

Dalvin Cook's quarterback for the past five years, Kirk Cousins, is still holding out hope that there's a chance of a Vikings reunion before the 2023 season commences.

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler on RB market, franchise tags: It's 'tough for me to accept'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is locked in with Los Angeles for one more season after his search for better value in the trade market turned up empty, but the star player still has a tough time accepting the rampant devaluation of his position.

news

Around The NFL podcast: NFL love letters from secret admirers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott clarifies situation with Stefon Diggs: Tuesday's absence was excused, issues 'resolved'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters on Wednesday to address Stefon Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the receiver's subsequent return to action.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'

Following an injury plagued 2022 campaign, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's goal is to be ready for training camp and also hopeful of working out an extension before the 2023 season kicks off.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) feeling right entering 2023: 'This is as good as I've felt since 2019'

After dealing with a major ankle injury that has hindered much of his past three seasons, Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley finally feels like his All-Pro self entering 2023.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday after skipping Tuesday's practice.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More