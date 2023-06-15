QB Justin Herbert on possibly staging hold-in during Chargers' training camp: 'We'll see'

With the new CBA making holdouts very expensive for players -- nixing the ability of clubs to rescind fines for skipping the mandatory work -- the hold-in has become the new leverage play. A player attends meetings but doesn't join teammates on the field for practice sessions, citing an injury issue.

While Herbert noted missing camp practices "would put you quite into the deficit," particularly learning new coordinator Kellen Moore's offense, it's notable that he didn't unequivocally rule it out. Perhaps the "we'll see" was simply covering his bases depending on how the road rolls in the coming weeks. Still, it keeps the door open on the possibility that Herbert, who underwent surgery this offseason, might not be on the field when camp begins.

Herbert noted that the contract situation hasn't been at the forefront of his offseason focus.

"It's something that I really haven't thought a whole lot about," he said. "I think that most of the offseason so far has been about getting my shoulder right and making sure that I'm the best quarterback that I can be for this team. It's something that you can address -- I'm not quite sure. I don't have any more updates for you at this time, but like I've said earlier, I think the world of the Chargers organization. I've got complete faith in the front office. That's something that we'll address at the time. I don't have any updates right now."