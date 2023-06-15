Chargers WR Mike Williams supports Brandon Staley playing him Week 18: 'That's what we get paid to do'

Perhaps the decision, shortsighted as it might have been, would've caused less waves if Williams had returned for Super Wild Card Weekend, or L.A. had advanced to provide its WR extra recovery time.

The Chargers instead collapsed in historic fashion, blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in his absence.

"It was bad," Williams told reporters about witnessing his team's loss from the sidelines. "Watching it from the start, taking the big lead, you get excited. Then, we lost the game and it was like, you could've been there to help the team win. That was probably the biggest part for me."

It's not a stretch by any means to say Williams being on the field could've tilted the 31-30 loss the Chargers' way. Coming off a career year in nearly all categories in 2021, the 28-year-old was again a massive presence for Los Angeles in 2022 before seeing his playoff run cut short of the starting line.

He caught 63 passes for four scores and a team-leading 895 yards last season.

But even if Williams' injury and the team's stunning defeat turned up the heat on Staley's seat at season's end, the head coach is back for a third year in charge -- and the star wideout says he's fully rehabbed and recovered.

The Chargers are moving full speed ahead in their attempt to build off their first playoff berth since 2018, however bitter it might have ended.