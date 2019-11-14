QB Index, Week 11: Drew Brees slips, Jared Goff falls from top 20

Bhanpuri: Mayfield finally coupled his attacking instinct with his Heisman-caliber accuracy -- the same trait that helped make him the No. 1 overall pick two years ago -- to deliver one of his best performances of the season. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes (his highest mark of the year) while maintaining his aggressiveness downfield and making a number of*clutch throws* to put the Browns ahead in the final minutes. Mayfield also managed not to turn the ball over ( not for a lack of trying) in back-to-back games for the first time in almost exactly a year, and he has the opportunity Thursday night to make it three straight giveaway-free games for the first time in his career. The Browns QB1 still showed some poor situational awareness, like when he motioned into an empty set at his own 8-yard line and then dropped back into the end zone, held the ball too long, and was sacked for a safety. He has to know in that formation, at that spot in the field and with his porous offensive line, he simply doesn't have enough time to move beyond his first read. Just get rid of it. Then, of course, there's the Browns' inconceivable ineptitude at the goal line (0 for 9 on goal-to-go plays), though it's unfair to pin much of that blame on No. 6's shoulder pads. He'll have enough of a burden to carry come Friday morning if the Steelers drop his squad to 3-7.