Broncos QB Drew Lock (thumb) will return to practice

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will finally return to the practice field.

Coach Vic Fangio announced Monday that the rookie signal-caller would begin practicing Tuesday. Fangio added there is no set plan for Lock, and the team wants to see how he performs in practices before determining if he's ready to play.

Lock has been on IR since the start of the regular season due to a thumb injury suffered during the preseason. He has not practiced since August.

With Lock set to practice, the clock starts on his potential return. The Broncos would have 21 days to decide to activate the rookie to the roster or shut him down for the balance of the season.

Fangio added that some of Lock's duties during practices will include scout team work, and the Broncos could increase his workload depending on how the second-round pick performs.

Brandon Allen, who helped lead Denver to their pre-bye week victory over the Cleveland Browns, remains the starter. Fangio added that Allen's play could determine the path the Broncos take with Lock.

Earlier this year, GM John Elway intimated that the Broncos could decide to shelve Lock for his entire rookie season. Given their standing at the bottom of the AFC West, and continuous questions at the QB position, getting Lock game-reps could help inform Elway's future decisions at the position this offseason. First, Denver will get a look at Lock at practices before making a verdict.