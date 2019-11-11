Dwayne Haskins named starter for rest of season

The Washington Redskins spent the bye week resting, healing and allowing speculation to run rampant in regards to their starting quarterback situation.

Monday brought a new work week and with it a definitive answer under center. Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan announced rookie Dwayne Haskins will remain Washington's starter for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last week it was likely Callahan would come to such a decision, but with the relative anonymity afforded by the bye, the Redskins didn't make anything public until Monday's media availability. Callahan added that Case Keenum will serve as Haskins' backup, while Colt McCoy will be the No. 3 quarterback.

Haskins hasn't had much in the way of game reps so far, appearing in just two games before making his first start in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Haskins put together his best game of the three against the Bills, completing 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards and an 86.2 passer rating.

On the year, Haskins has completed 61.4 percent of his attempts but has yet to throw a touchdown pass. His four interceptions have left his passer rating below 45, but he's been sacked eight times in three games, pointing at least some of the blame on frequent pressure.

At 1-8 and playing under an interim coach, it's clear this Redskins season is about evaluating the talent on this roster before entering the offseason with a focus on turning over a good portion of said roster. Haskins will get seven more games in 2019 to prove he's the franchise's future at quarterback.