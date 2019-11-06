Redskins expected to start Dwayne Haskins after bye

The Washington Redskins aren't naming a starter at quarterback just yet, but their likely candidate seems to be clear.

The expectation is rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will again start for Washington following the team's Week 10 bye, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

If such an expectation proves to be true, Haskins will make his second career start at home against the struggling New York Jets. Statistically, it would be an advantageous situation for Haskins, as the Jets rank 24th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 263 yards through the air per game. It might not be as easy of a go for the rookie when it comes to passing touchdowns, though, as New York has allowed just 12 scores via the pass in eight games.

Haskins has appeared in two games, but played significantly better in his first start as a pro, completing 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards in a 24-9 loss to a Buffalo Bills team that features a stout defense. The challenge won't be as great against New York, which traded away defensive lineman Leonard Williams, placed cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve this week and is still without star linebacker C.J. Mosley, who is out due to a groin injury.

At 1-8, Washington is in no position to consider the postseason, but in an ideal situation to evaluate its roster. That process starts at quarterback, where the Redskins should be able to better understand who exactly they have in the first-round selection.