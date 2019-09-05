QB Index, Week 1: Patrick Mahomes begins as unanimous No. 1

Over the past six seasons, Gregg Rosenthal authored the QB Index -- a weekly ranking of starters at the NFL's most important position. But in the league's 100th season, this file's originator has decided to take his talents to Game Picks, thus passing the QBI torch to a ragtag group of his editors: Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr.

Throughout the 2019 campaign, each of these four QB watchers will provide their individual rankings of the starting signal-callers, 1-32. Then, through the power of mathematics, we'll average out the results from all four ballots and ... Voila! The QB Index is (re)born.

NOTE: The individual rankings of each writer are listed in every QB blurb. As the season progresses, the pecking order will increasingly rely on 2019 performance alone, which means the deck will constantly reshuffle. But this week, without any fresh regular-season tape to evaluate, the hierarchy reflects the unique QB evaluations of each ranker entering a brand-new season.

1 Patrick Mahomes QB Kansas City Chiefs

AB: 1 | TB: 1 | GF: 1 | DP: 1



2018 stats: 16 games | 66.0 pct | 5,097 pass yds | 8.8 ypa | 50 pass TD | 12 INT | 272 rush yds | 2 rush TD



Bhanpuri: Expectations for the reigning MVP are sky high and yet don't feel remotely out of reach. Admit it, a part of you is legitimately surprised any time a doesn't end with seven points and some 16 games | 66.0 pct | 5,097 pass yds | 8.8 ypa | 50 pass TD | 12 INT | 272 rush yds | 2 rush TDExpectations for the reigning MVP are sky high and yet don't feel remotely out of reach. Admit it, a part of you is legitimately surprised any time a Chiefs driveend with seven points and some silly celebration . Easy consensus on this one.

2 Aaron Rodgers QB Packers

AB: 2 | TB: 2 | GF: 2 | DP: 2



2018 stats: 16 games | 62.3 pct | 4,442 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 25 pass TD | 2 INT | 269 rush yds | 2 rush TD



Bhanpuri: We learned last season the great, all-powerful 16 games | 62.3 pct | 4,442 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 25 pass TD | 2 INT | 269 rush yds | 2 rush TDWe learned last season the great, all-powerful Aaron Rodgers can throw a bad pass. In fact, he missed two(!) wide-open Packers receivers down field against the Cardinals in Week 13. I mean, they were bad, bad balls. ... So what if the other 595 led to nearly 4,500 yards, 25 touchdowns and just two(!!) picks? I speak for all Chicagoans when I say A-a-Ron is most definitely slipping entering his age-35 season.

3 Russell Wilson QB Seahawks

AB: 4 | TB: 3 | GF: 3 | DP: 6



2018 stats: 16 games | 65.6 pct | 3,448 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 7 INT | 376 rush yds | 0 rush TD



Bhanpuri: Wilson set 16 games | 65.6 pct | 3,448 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 7 INT | 376 rush yds | 0 rush TDWilson set Seahawks records in passing touchdowns (35) and passer rating (110.9) last season as he guided an unheralded cast of Seattle playmakers back to the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons. He was so unbelievably efficient in 2018 that he became the first and only quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 35 touchdowns in fewer than 475 attempts. (He needed just 427!) This ranking certainly doesn't feel like his ceiling this season.

4 Tom Brady QB Patriots

AB: 5 | TB: 5 | GF: 4 | DP: 3



2018 stats: 16 games | 65.8 pct | 4,355 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 29 pass TD | 11 INT | 35 rush yds | 2 rush TD



Bhanpuri: Back in the 2000s when I was a college student in Boston, I used to argue with any and all Pats fans that Peyton Manning was better than 16 games | 65.8 pct | 4,355 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 29 pass TD | 11 INT | 35 rush yds | 2 rush TDBack in the 2000s when I was a college student in Boston, I used to argue with any and all Pats fans that Peyton Manning was better than Tom Brady . Those were the days ... back when TB12 needed only one hand to fit his Super Bowl rings. Is the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer as crisp as he was 10 years ago? Hell, even two years ago? No, he's not. But if the game's on the line in Week 1 with two minutes to play, how many guys on this list would you rather have under center than the 14-time Pro Bowler? Exactly.

6 Matt Ryan QB Falcons

AB: 7 | TB: 4 | GF: 6 | DP: 5



2018 stats: 16 games | 69.4 pct | 4,924 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 7 INT | 125 rush yds | 3 rush TD



Bhanpuri: In nearly any other season, Ryan's production last year would've warranted serious MVP consideration. But a 7-9 16 games | 69.4 pct | 4,924 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 7 INT | 125 rush yds | 3 rush TDIn nearly any other season, Ryan's production last year would've warranted serious MVP consideration. But a 7-9 Falcons record doomed the four-time Pro Bowler. Seriously, just take a second to marvel at the stat line above. With a healthy Devonta Freeman , a revamped offensive line and the best set of receivers in the league, the Falcons ' franchise QB has everything he needs for another elite campaign.

7 Drew Brees QB Saints

AB: 6 | TB: 7 | GF: 9 | DP: 4



2018 stats: 15 games | 74.4 pct | 3,992 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 32 pass TD | 5 INT | 22 rush yds | 4 rush TD



Bhanpuri: Brees has set the bar so high for what we expect from him that even 36 total touchdowns and the highest single-season completion percentage in NFL history still weren't enough to quiet concerns toward the end of last season (his 18th) that his play was falling off. I'm very much convinced the 40-year-old has plenty left in the tank to put persistent pressure on defenses (via all the way to Miami. 15 games | 74.4 pct | 3,992 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 32 pass TD | 5 INT | 22 rush yds | 4 rush TDBrees has set the bar so high for what we expect from him that even 36 total touchdowns and the highest single-season completion percentage in NFL history still weren't enough to quiet concerns toward the end of last season (his 18th) that his play was falling off. I'm very much convinced the 40-year-old has plenty left in the tank to put persistent pressure on defenses (via Alvin Kamara Michael Thomas and Jared Cook) and navigate the Saints

8 Deshaun Watson QB Texans

AB: 8 | TB: 9 | GF: 8 | DP: 10



2018 stats: 16 games | 68.3 pct | 4,165 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 26 pass TD | 9 INT | 551 rush yds | 5 rush TD



Bhanpuri: When it comes to Watson, his critics always cite his penchant for holding the ball too long and his league-leading sacks taken (62 in '18) as justification for not placing him where he belongs: among the top-10 QBs in the league. The four of us have collectively had enough of that. The third-year pro's ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing is precisely what makes him such a versatile and dangerous operator under center. The next week. I'd be surprised if the former Clemson star didn't rank among the top six by midseason. 16 games | 68.3 pct | 4,165 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 26 pass TD | 9 INT | 551 rush yds | 5 rush TDWhen it comes to Watson, his critics always cite his penchant for holding the ball too long and his league-leading sacks taken (62 in '18) as justification for not placing him where he belongs: among the top-10 QBs in the league. The four of us have collectively had enough of that. The third-year pro's ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing is precisely what makes him such a versatile and dangerous operator under center. The Texans ' offense is far better today than it was a week ago ; and in this exercise, next year doesn't matter as much as. I'd be surprised if the former Clemson star didn't rank among the top six by midseason.

9 Carson Wentz QB Eagles

AB: 12 | TB: 10 | GF: 7 | DP: 8



2018 stats: 11 games | 69.6 pct | 3,074 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 21 pass TD | 7 INT | 93 rush yds | 0 rush TD



Blair: It feels slightly unfair to ding Wentz for missing the past two postseasons with injury, but until he actually appears in the playoffs, it will be tough to shake the nagging doubts about his reliability during the most important portion of the NFL calendar. That said, this slot is actually roughly in line with his numbers when healthy over the past two seasons combined: Among players with 16-plus starts and 600-plus attempts in that span, Wentz ranks a bit lower than ninth in yards per game (11th, with 265.4) and completion percentage (15th, with 64.7) and higher in touchdown percentage (third, with 6.4) and passer rating (fifth, with 102.0).

10 Ben Roethlisberger QB Steelers

AB: 9 | TB: 11 | GF: 10 | DP: 9



2018 stats: 16 games | 67.0 pct | 5,129 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 34 pass TD | 16 INT | 98 rush yds | 3 rush TD



Blair: In 16 games | 67.0 pct | 5,129 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 34 pass TD | 16 INT | 98 rush yds | 3 rush TDIn Le'Veon Bell 's five years with the Steelers , Pittsburgh ran the ball on 39.6 percent of offensive plays. Without Bell on the field last season, that figure dropped to 32.6 percent, while Roethlisberger led the NFL in throws (675), passing yards (5,129) and interceptions (16). Now, Bell and receiver Antonio Brown are gone, replaced by the younger (and, presumably, more pliant) James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster . Roethlisberger is 37. Will he continue to be one of the league's more prolific quarterbacks? Or is a slowdown coming?

11 Baker Mayfield QB Browns

AB: 10 | TB: 8 | GF: 11 | DP: 11



2018 stats: 14 games | 63.8 pct | 3,725 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 27 pass TD | 14 INT | 131 rush yds | 0 rush TD



Blair: The O-line and some potential natural regression are a concern. But Mayfield's already gone through some hiccups as a rookie, suggesting he has the ability to weather bumps in the future. And until we see him on the field again in regular-season action, the most relevant data points are Mayfield's numbers in the eight games with Freddie Kitchens as offensive coordinator: 68.4 percent completion rate, 281.8 yards per game, 19 TDs, 8 INTs, a passer rating of 106.2 and a 5-3 record. And now Mayfield's got 14 games | 63.8 pct | 3,725 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 27 pass TD | 14 INT | 131 rush yds | 0 rush TDThe O-line and some potential natural regression are a concern. But Mayfield's already gone through some hiccups as a rookie, suggesting he has the ability to weather bumps in the future. And until we see him on the field again in regular-season action, the most relevant data points are Mayfield's numbers in the eight games with Freddie Kitchens as offensive coordinator: 68.4 percent completion rate, 281.8 yards per game, 19 TDs, 8 INTs, a passer rating of 106.2 and a 5-3 record. And now Mayfield's got Odell Beckham Jr. to throw to.

12 Jared Goff QB Rams

AB: 11 | TB: 12 | GF: 12 | DP: 12



2018 stats: 16 games | 64.9 pct | 4,688 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 32 pass TD | 12 INT | 108 rush yds | 2 rush TD



Blair: With 16 games | 64.9 pct | 4,688 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 32 pass TD | 12 INT | 108 rush yds | 2 rush TDWith money in the bank and last season's second-best offense largely back intact -- and with Cooper Kupp returning to health -- life figures to be pretty good for Goff in 2019. Now he just has to make us all forget about how he threw for zero scores, one pick and a passer rating of 57.9 in Super Bowl LIII.

13 Cam Newton QB Panthers

AB: 13 | TB: 13 | GF: 13 | DP: 13



2018 stats: 14 games | 67.9 pct | 3,395 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 24 pass TD | 13 INT | 488 rush yds | 4 rush TD



Blair: When last we saw him, Superman was not at the peak of his powers, limited by an ailing shoulder that ultimately required him to undergo his second shoulder surgery since March 2017. Newton enters 2019 with a new throwing motion and, supposedly, 14 games | 67.9 pct | 3,395 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 24 pass TD | 13 INT | 488 rush yds | 4 rush TDWhen last we saw him,was not at the peak of his powers, limited by an ailing shoulder that ultimately required him to undergo his second shoulder surgery since March 2017. Newton enters 2019 with a new throwing motion and, supposedly, a different mindset . It will be interesting to see how the 2015 MVP, who has topped 700 rushing yards three times and scored 10-plus rushing touchdowns twice, transitions to middle age. Provided he stays healthy.

14 Kirk Cousins QB Vikings

AB: 15 | TB: 17 | GF: 15 | DP: 14



2018 stats: 16 games | 70.1 pct | 4,298 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 30 pass TD | 10 INT | 123 rush yds | 1 rush TD



Blair: Only seven people have thrown more touchdown passes than Cousins (111) in his four seasons as an NFL starter -- and only seven people have thrown more interceptions than him (46) in that span. The pressure might increase heading into Year 2 of 16 games | 70.1 pct | 4,298 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 30 pass TD | 10 INT | 123 rush yds | 1 rush TDOnly seven people have thrown more touchdown passes than Cousins (111) in his four seasons as an NFL starter -- and only seven people have thrown more interceptions than him (46) in that span. The pressure might increase heading into Year 2 of his fully guaranteed contract , but it seems like we know exactly what Cousins is at this point: A reliable quarterback who won't always transcend the limits of his supporting cast.

16 Matthew Stafford QB Lions

AB: 17 | TB: 15 | GF: 17 | DP: 15



2018 stats: 16 games | 66.1 pct | 3,777 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 21 pass TD | 11 INT | 71 rush yds | 0 rush TD



Blair: Only four quarterbacks started 16 games and threw for less than 4,000 yards last season: 16 games | 66.1 pct | 3,777 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 21 pass TD | 11 INT | 71 rush yds | 0 rush TDOnly four quarterbacks started 16 games and threw for less than 4,000 yards last season: Case Keenum (3,890), Dak Prescott (3,885), Russell Wilson (3,448) and Stafford (3,777). Stafford's yards-per-attempt figure also dipped below 7 for the first time since 2012. Can new Lions coordinator Darrell Bevell jump-start the career of the former No. 1 overall pick?

17 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens

AB: 18 | TB: 14 | GF: 16 | DP: 19



2018 stats: 16 games | 58.2 pct | 1,201 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 6 pass TD | 3 INT | 695 rush yds | 5 rush TD



Filice: The hardest guy to place on this list because he's essentially playing a different position than his signal-calling brethren -- at least from what we saw last season. The fleet-footed Jackson didn't take the starting reins in 2018 until Week 11, yet still set a single-season QB record with 147 carries.

19 Nick Foles QB Jaguars

AB: 19 | TB: 19 | GF: 22 | DP: 16



2018 stats: 5 games | 72.3 pct | 1,413 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 4 INT



Filice: The 5 games | 72.3 pct | 1,413 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 4 INTThe Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville produced a half-decade of ghastly offensive football. Since 2014, when this franchise surprised everyone by taking Bortles third overall, the Jaguars rank near the bottom of the league in points per game (28th), yards per game (28th), passing yards per game (25th) and turnovers (29th). Thus explains the four-year, $88 million stab on Foles. Can the 30-year-old QB and his new/old coach John DeFilippo recreate the Super Bowl magic they made in Philly?

21 Sam Darnold QB Jets

AB: 22 | TB: 20 | GF: 19 | DP: 24



2018 stats: 13 games | 57.7 pct | 2,865 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 17 pass TD | 15 INT | 138 rush yds | 1 rush TD



Filice: Darnold's rookie campaign was a roller-coaster ride that finished on the upswing. After missing three games with a foot injury, the No. 3 overall pick posted promising numbers in four December outings, completing 64 percent of his throws with a 6:1 TD-to-INT ratio and a 99.1 passer rating. Praise for the 22-year-old quarterback bursted from Florham Park all offseason, and a strong preseason only increased the buzz.

22 Mitchell Trubisky QB Bears

AB: 20 | TB: 23 | GF: 25 | DP: 20



2018 stats: 14 games | 66.6 pct | 3,223 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 24 pass TD | 12 INT | 421 rush yds | 3 rush TD



Filice: Fresh off a sophomore season that saw Trubisky make his first How much is Mitch, and how much is Matt Nagy's savvy scheming? Well, this is the same line of questioning 14 games | 66.6 pct | 3,223 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 24 pass TD | 12 INT | 421 rush yds | 3 rush TDFresh off a sophomore season that saw Trubisky make his first Pro Bowl after helping the Bears earn their first division title since 2010, the young quarterback remains something of a mystery.Well, this is the same line of questioning Jared Goff faced after his second season (and first campaign under Sean McVay). One year later, Goff just received the most guaranteed money in NFL history, a whopping $110 million

23 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals

AB: 24 | TB: 25 | GF: 20 | DP: 22



2018 stats: N/A



Filice: At the outset of last September, Murray was a professional baseball player taking a one-season sabbatical on the gridiron, while Kliff Kingsbury was a sub-.500 college coach sitting on hot N/AAt the outset of last September, Murray was a professional baseball player taking a one-season sabbatical on the gridiron, while Kliff Kingsbury was a sub-.500 college coach sitting on an outrageously seat . Jump-cut to today, and these two comprise one of the most compelling storylines in the NFL. Sure, Colts-Bolts is juicy, but let's be honest: Lions-Cardinals is the most enticing feature in the late batch of games this Sunday. And it has nothing to do with the team wearing Honolulu Blue.

24 Andy Dalton QB Bengals

AB: 23 | TB: 22 | GF: 23 | DP: 28



2018 stats: 11 games | 61.9 pct | 2,566 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 21 pass TD | 11 INT | 99 rush yds | 0 rush TD



Filice: Many moons ago, 11 games | 61.9 pct | 2,566 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 21 pass TD | 11 INT | 99 rush yds | 0 rush TDMany moons ago, the Around The NFL Podcast -- which features aforementioned QB Index OG Gregg Rosenthal -- cooked up the Dalton Scale. The concept is that Andy Dalton is the prime meridian of NFL quarterbacks: If your QB's better than Dalton, you officially have a franchise quarterback; if your guy's worse than Dalton, you don't. The Dalton Scale's quirk is that the line of demarcation between QB competence and QB impotence always fluctuates with Dalton's present standing. So, does the Dalton Scale remain relevant here, with the Red Rifle ranked 24th at age 31, fresh off an injury-marred campaign and multiple seasons removed from his most recent Pro Bowl nod? Well, that's debatable -- but the fact that you have to scan the quarterbacks listed above and seriously ponder the question is a testament to the league's current QB depth.

25 Jameis Winston QB Buccaneers

AB: 26 | TB: 28 | GF: 24 | DP: 25



2018 stats: 11 games | 64.6 pct | 2,992 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 19 pass TD | 14 INT | 281 rush yds | 1 rush TD



Parr: While the hiring of Bruce Arians led to an offseason of hopeful headlines for Winston and the Bucs' offense, there's plenty of reason to believe 11 games | 64.6 pct | 2,992 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 19 pass TD | 14 INT | 281 rush yds | 1 rush TDWhile the hiring of Bruce Arians led to an offseason of hopeful headlines for Winston and the Bucs' offense, there's plenty of reason to believe this match wasn't made in heaven . One stat that sticks out like a W no one wants to eat : Since Winston entered the league as the first overall pick in 2015, no QB has more giveaways (76). That's the opposite of tasty. If Arians can't help him make better decisions, this might be his high point on the QB Index in 2019.

26 Josh Allen QB Bills

AB: 29 | TB: 24 | GF: 26 | DP: 26



2018 stats: 12 games | 52.8 pct | 2,074 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 10 pass TD | 12 INT | 631 rush yds | 8 rush TD



Parr: Take a second-year QB who was more impressive as a runner than a passer during his rookie season. Add in some cautious optimism along with a heavy dose of healthy skepticism, and boom, you end up 26th on the list. There's no doubt the supporting cast for Allen has been upgraded, but is he ever going to be an accurate enough thrower to make a heroic climb up this board? He ranked last in completion percentage (52.8), 32nd in passing yards per game (172.8), 32nd in TD-INT ratio (0.83) and 32nd in passer rating (67.9) among 33 qualifying QBs last season.

27 Marcus Mariota QB Titans

AB: 28 | TB: 29 | GF: 27 | DP: 23



2018 stats: 14 games | 68.9 pct | 2,528 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 11 pass TD | 8 INT | 357 rush yds | 2 rush TD



Parr: A career that appeared to be clearly on the ascent coming off a playoff win a couple years ago has slipped into an underwhelming abyss. Mariota has a career record of 27-28. He's compiled a TD-to-INT ratio of 24:23 over the last two seasons combined. This all just screams "meh." Can the 14 games | 68.9 pct | 2,528 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 11 pass TD | 8 INT | 357 rush yds | 2 rush TDA career that appeared to be clearly on the ascent coming off a playoff win a couple years ago has slipped into an underwhelming abyss. Mariota has a career record of 27-28. He's compiled a TD-to-INT ratio of 24:23 over the last two seasons combined. This all just screams "meh." Can the son of a billionaire , a new slot receiver , a second-round pick and the pressure of a contract year get the juices flowing again?

28 Joe Flacco QB Broncos

AB: 25 | TB: 26 | GF: 29 | DP: 29



2018 stats: 9 games | 61.2 pct | 2,465 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 12 pass TD | 6 INT | 45 rush yds | 0 rush TD



Parr: John Elway might have given his team a minor upgrade under center by acquiring Flacco and jettisoning 9 games | 61.2 pct | 2,465 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 12 pass TD | 6 INT | 45 rush yds | 0 rush TDJohn Elway might have given his team a minor upgrade under center by acquiring Flacco and jettisoning Case Keenum in the offseason. Positive vibes about a rejuvenated Flacco emanated from Denver this summer, but it's hard for us to get excited about a 34-year-old who hasn't finished a season as a full-time starter with a passer rating above a decidedly unimpressive 83.5 since 2014.

29 Jacoby Brissett QB Colts

AB: 27 | TB: 30 | GF: 28 | DP: 27



2017 stats: 16 games | 58.8 pct | 3,098 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 13 pass TD | 7 INT | 280 rush yds | 4 rush TD



Parr: Brissett has by far the smallest sample size to judge among the last five QBs on this list, and his new starting gig is a million times better than his last one in that his coaching staff and supporting cast are better equipped to help him succeed. The ceiling may not be that high here, but no one should be surprised if Andrew Luck's replacement starts trending toward the middle of the pack.

30 Eli Manning QB Giants

AB: 30 | TB: 27 | GF: 30 | DP: 30



2018 stats: 16 games | 66.0 pct | 4,299 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 21 pass TD | 11 INT | 20 rush yds | 1 rush TD



Parr: 16 games | 66.0 pct | 4,299 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 21 pass TD | 11 INT | 20 rush yds | 1 rush TD Daniel Jones ' scorching preseason performance turns up the heat even more on Eli heading into his age-38 season. It seems like it's just a matter of months (or weeks?) before the sixth overall pick out of Duke gets his shot because Manning, even if he continues to play efficient ball, is working with declining skills and a diminished supporting cast. Not exactly a recipe for a renaissance.

31 Case Keenum QB Redskins

AB: 32 | TB: 31 | GF: 31 | DP: 31



2018 stats: 16 games | 62.3 pct | 3,890 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 18 pass TD | 15 INT | 93 rush yds | 2 rush TD



Parr: I think it's fair to say Keenum would be in the basement here if not for his 2017 magic carpet ride. He didn't have the talent to overcome the 16 games | 62.3 pct | 3,890 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 18 pass TD | 15 INT | 93 rush yds | 2 rush TDI think it's fair to say Keenum would be in the basement here if not for his 2017 magic carpet ride. He didn't have the talent to overcome the Broncos ' shortcomings last season and it doesn't seem fair to expect much better from him on a team with a missing left tackle , a concussed tight end and no wide receivers that have sniffed a 1,000-yard season.