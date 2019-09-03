Trent Williams could return 'sooner rather than later'

Trent Williams' holdout could be closer to the end than originally speculated.

Former Washington Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall, an ex-teammate of Williams, said on the Hail to the Podcast on The Athletic that Williams could return "sooner rather than later."

Hall, who previously noted there was "zero chance" Williams showed up for Week 1, added that the left tackle wouldn't sit out the entire season because he wouldn't want to lose out on an accrued season towards free agency, or miss an entire year's worth of pay.

Building on Hall's "sooner rather than later" comment, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added on NFL NOW that Williams could possibly return for Week 2.

"My understanding is that he actually could even come back next week, which I know sounds crazy considering this has been a hardline holdout," Rapoport said. "Not this week. It sounds like this week, that ship has sailed. But there is a possibility from what I understand that he could come back next week. Which would mean the Redskins, who have rebuffed all trade talk (and) really everything this entire offseason, may actually get their wish and get their franchise left tackle to show up and play."

News of Williams' potential return soon would bring a huge sigh of relief to Washington, whose offensive line struggled during the preseason sans the stalwart left tackle. After rejecting all trade overtures, the Redskins could have their most vital offensive player on the field for the bulk of the season.

Williams' holdout stemmed from a desire to get a new contract, and a dissatisfaction with how the Redskins medical training staff handled a growth found on the left tackles head. The issue caused Williams to go through additional procedures during the offseason.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted on NFL NOW that when Williams does report, he would still need to be medically cleared to play.