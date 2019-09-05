Antonio Brown faces potential discipline from Raiders

Antonio Brown is back in the news. And he might be off the field again.

The Raiders are planning to discipline the wide receiver stemming from an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mayock was frustrated with Brown posting a recent fine letter on Instagram on Wednesday and the two had a heated exchange in front of players, per Rapoport.

#Raiders WR Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it earlier this week, and it got ugly. Mayock clearly frustrated with AB posting his fine letter on Instagram. And now, a suspension for conduct detrimental could mean losing $30M in guaranteed money. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

ESPN first reported the news of a potential discipline.

The development comes just one day after Brown posted a letter from the Raiders on Instagram detailing nearly $54,000 in fines. Brown's post included the words, "When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

Oakland's letter stated A.B. was being fined $13,950 because of an "unexcused" absence from a walk-through on Aug. 22 and noted he was "previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders' preseason training camp" on Aug. 18. The latest development could affect Brown's guarantees, Rapoport added.

The Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Monday night.