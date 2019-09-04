Antonio Brown upset by Raiders fines over absences

Just when you thought the Antonio Brown dramatics had subsided, he pulls you back in.

Brown, the star receiver who is set to make his Oakland Raiders debut on Monday against the Broncos, missed his share of practices this offseason and appeared to voice his displeasure via social media in reply to his team fining him.

Brown shared a screen shot of a letter from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock that informed Brown he would be fined $13,950 due to an "unexcused" absence from a walk-through on Aug. 22. It went on to outline that Brown was "previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders' preseason training camp" on Aug. 18 and if he continued to miss mandatory team activities he would be subject to "additional fines and discipline."

In large white lettering over the letter displayed in Brown's Instagram story, A.B. wrote, "When your own team want to hate, but there's no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

While Brown's retort was somewhat unclear, one can read into it what they want, but it would seem Brown is frustrated again despite Mayock's letter being clear to show these are fines pursuant to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the team's "club discipline schedule."

The Raiders traded the Steelers for Brown in the offseason and took on a ticket to what has been a roller coaster, thus far.

Brown previously missed multiple training camp practices due to frostbitten feet and his problems with having to wear a new NFL-mandated helmet -- for which he filed two grievances and lost both.

It remains to be seen if this is simply Brown venting his frustrations or if it will carry on and become the latest bigger problem for the Silver and Black.