Chargers' Philip Rivers 'disappointed' with play in loss

Philip Rivers saved his worst performance in Oakland for his final game at the Coliseum.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, playing his last game at the Coliseum with the Raiders slated to move to Las Vegas, threw three interceptions and earned a 57.5 passer rating, his worst in a game in Oakland in 14 contests, per NFL Research, as L.A. fell 26-24.

Rivers, who ranks first in wins (9), completions (298), pass yards (3,705) and pass TD (26) by an opposing QB at Oakland, couldn't find a target Thursday night. The Chargers QB threw two first-half interceptions to Raiders safety Eric Harris -- the first one a ghastly overthrow to Keenan Allen -- and could have had several more turnovers.

"It was obviously not the way you wanted to end your time coming here," Rivers said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was one of the last-standing, last few active old-school NFL stadiums, kind of one of the originals.

"The atmosphere tonight was awesome. Just disappointed we didn't play better and find a way to win."

The Raiders pressured Rivers early and often, especially after left tackle Russell Okung left early with a groin injury. Yet, Rivers' mistakes didn't happen only with pressure in his face. According to Next Gen Stats, Rivers was 9-of-21 passing for 159 yards, TD, 3 INT on passes with 2.5-plus seconds to throw. For the game, he finished 17-of-31 for 207 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs, while taking five sacks.

The end of the game epitomized Rivers' struggles.

After Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed an extra point to keep the Raiders' lead at just two points, Rivers airmailed eight straight passes -- one negated by a Raiders' penalty. Most of the prayers didn't have a shot to be completed. His final heave was intercepted by safety Karl Joseph.

"The two (first-quarter) interceptions and then eight plays not getting anything" at the end of the game, Rivers said, "I'm disappointed I didn't do a better job in those ... spots especially."

Rivers' depressing night marked the first time he's thrown three INTs in a game since Week 15, 2017 against the Chiefs.

With the Chargers falling to 4-6 on the season, coach Anthony Lynn knows the team's margin for error this season is zilch.

"I don't know if we can lose another game," Lynn said. "We have six games left and we have to regroup."