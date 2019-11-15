Lions QB Matthew Stafford will not play vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are planning to be without Matthew Stafford once again.

Coach Matt Patricia said Friday he doesn't anticipate the quarterback playing this weekend versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Asked if there was any scenario where Stafford plays this week, Patricia responded: "Not this Sunday, no."

Stafford was held out of last week's loss to the Chicago Bears due to a back injury, and the QB hasn't practiced all week. The team also listed Stafford with a hip issue.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that Stafford is dealing with tiny fractures in the transverse process of his back, similar to what Tony Romo had several years ago.

Stafford, who had thrown for 2,499 yards and 19 TD through eight games, will miss just his second start since 2010.

The Lions will roll with quarterback Jeff Driskel again this week. The fourth-year pro completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for 269 yards, one TD, one pivotal INT and a 73.6 passer rating in his first start for Detroit last week.

After Driskel got in the full week of practices will the starting group, the Lions will hope to see more from the quarterback in his second start. The 26-year-old's running ability -- he led the Lions with 37 rush yards last week -- could provide a different element to Detroit's offense against the Cowboys. After mostly relying on short throws last week -- just three completions of 15-plus yards -- we'll see if Driskel can stretch the offense vertically in his second start under center.