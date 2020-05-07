Thursday, May 07, 2020 06:21 AM

Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady before epic golf bout

Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Peyton Manning just teed off on Tom Brady.

Manning engaged the Buccaneers' new QB in some playful smack talk on a video chat in advance of "The Match," Turner Sports' charity golf foursome with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson benefitting COVID-19 relief.

The two longtime rivals will compete again for charity on May 24 from Woods' Medalist Golf Course in Hobe Sound, Fla. And it sounds like Manning's still motivated by a few snowy nights up in Foxborough.

This is why you don't mess with "The Sheriff." Manning went right at Brady's much-reported address mix-up down in Tampa and didn't stop once he had a captive audience.

"Maybe this (golf course) is considered a neutral site," Manning joked. "I would've loved to have this tournament in a place they don't like Tom very much -- Indianapolis, Denver... Boston after he just betrayed them."

Manning then went on to count the titles he and Woods had won vs. Brady and Mickelson. Who said a charity tournament has to be civil?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

