Peter Schrager 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos land Haskins

There will be WFAN hysteria and message-board debates about this pick leading right up until the card is turned in. I do think the Giants will go quarterback, but not the guy everyone has pegged to them. Lock wowed folks at the Senior Bowl, has a ton of moxie and can rip it. Make no mistake: The fans may not agree with the choice. But I see Lock as a Giants quarterback before Dwayne Haskins. The "Kansas City model" plays out, and it's Eli passing the torch to the former Missouri Tiger, not the Ohio State Buckeye.