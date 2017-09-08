Patriots vs. Chiefs Recap Told Through Fan GIFs

Published: Sep 08, 2017 at 11:29 AM

After waiting for seven months, NFL fans were treated to a high-scoring season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Chiefs rooking running back Kareem Hunt had a ridiculous coming out party – the third-round pick racked up 246 total yards and three touchdowns (two receiving and one rushing). Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. The Chiefs won 42-27 in a game that remained close until late in the fourth quarter.

In case you didn't see the game (and its highlights), these ridiculous fan GIFs will give you an idea of what you missed.

First Quarter

Pats 7 Chiefs 0
2-yard rushing TD by Mike Gillislee

gifrecap01

Pats 7 Chiefs 7
Alex Smith 7-yard TD pass to Demetrius Harris

gifrecap02

Second Quarter

Pats 10 Chiefs 7
25-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski

gifrecap03

Pats 17 Chiefs 7
2-yard rushing TD by Mike Gillislee

gifrecap04

Pats 17 Chiefs 14
Alex Smith 3-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt

gifrecap05

Third Quarter

Pats 17 Chiefs 21
Alex Smith 75-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill

!gifs

Pats 24 Chiefs 21
1-yard rushing TD by Mike Gillislee

gifrecap07

Pats 27 Chiefs 21
32-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski

gifrecap08

Fourth Quarter

Pats 27 Chiefs 28
Alex Smith 78-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt

gifrecap09

Pats 27 Chiefs 35
4-yard rushing TD by Kareem Hunt

gifrecap10

Pats 27 Chiefs 42
21-yard rushing TD by Charcandrick West

gifrecap11
