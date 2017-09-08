Patriots vs. Chiefs Recap Told Through Fan GIFs

After waiting for seven months, NFL fans were treated to a high-scoring season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Chiefs rooking running back Kareem Hunt had a ridiculous coming out party – the third-round pick racked up 246 total yards and three touchdowns (two receiving and one rushing). Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. The Chiefs won 42-27 in a game that remained close until late in the fourth quarter.