Patrick Mahomes is now the NFL's top-selling athlete

Mahomes started this season as the Madden 2020 cover boy. He could end it as the heir apparent to Brady in the AFC -- and in overall marketability.
Eras can change quickly in this game. Of the NFLPA's Top 10 highest-selling stars, half are 25 years old or younger. That list could add 23-year-old 2019 MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson someday soon.
Brady will be just fine after 17 straight appearances as a top-three selling player. But Mahomes is heading to the Sunshine State for his first Super Bowl -- and the sun is rising on his era of league wide dominance.