Panthers, Seahawks have biggest Super Bowl windows

So I put together the list below. Of course, this is not merely a list of the six best teams in the NFL; this is about the teams whose ability to compete for the next three to five years I feel strongest about. So you won't find the Cardinals (great roster with questions about the quarterback position), the Packers (great quarterback, but too many questions about the rest of the roster), the Colts (same, provided Andrew Luck returns to his 2014 form) or the Broncos. That's not to say I wouldn't list any of those teams as Super Bowl contenders in 2016; I just don't feel as strongly about their long-term prospects as I do the teams below. One note before we begin: The Raiders nearly made the cut -- in fact, they'd be in the top 10 -- but I think they're still a year or so away from true contention.