Ben Roethlisberger believed to have sprained AC joint

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is believed to have suffered a sprained AC joint during Saturday's wild-card playoff victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Media's Albert Breer and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Roethlisberger underwent an MRI on his sore right shoulder Sunday and said he's day to day.

Roethlisberger left during the third quarter and was carted to the locker room before returning in the fourth quarter to lead the Steelers to a 18-16 comeback victory. Pittsburgh led, 15-0, when Big Ben left -- they trailed, 16-15, when he reentered.

Despite being in obvious pain, he completed short passes and used the Steelers' final three timeouts to march across the 50-yard-line during Pittsburgh's final possession. The quarterback completed 5 of 7 passes, including a 12-yard toss to Antonio Brown on fourth down with 28 seconds remaining.

Vontaze Burfict's subsequent illegal hit on Brown coupled with a personal foul penalty by Cincinnati's Adam Jones helped set up Chris Boswell's winning field goal with 14 seconds left.

After the game, Roethlisberger refused to answer questions about his injury. Depending on the severity of injury, Roethlisberger is planning to play in next week's Divisional Round contest against the Denver Broncos, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported.

He wasn't the only Pittsburgh star to suffer an injury in the second half of Saturday's tilt -- Brown suffered a concussion on the late-game Burfict hit.