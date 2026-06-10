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Panthers coach Dave Canales has basal cell carcinoma removed from nose

Published: Jun 10, 2026 at 08:53 AM
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Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales wore a Band-Aid on his nose Tuesday at minicamp, later revealing that he recently underwent a procedure to remove a small spot of basal cell carcinoma.

Canales said that two months ago a routine skin cancer screening performed by the team identified some areas of concern on his nose.

"It's a good reminder not to take these things for granted," Canales said. "It was a basal cell type of skin cancer in a small spot, and they were able to get it off. So I'm really appreciative."

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is highly curable, slow-growing, and rarely spreads to other parts of the body, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

Basal cells are the small cells in the outer layer of skin.

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The 45-year-old Canales said his mother also dealt with skin cancer issues when she was in her 40s. As a result, he said he's always been diligent about using sunscreen while outside.

"You can imagine a Southern California kid playing outdoor sports and then getting into coaching, right?" Canales said.

Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan participated in individual drills at minicamp after sitting out organized team activities last month with a minor foot injury.

Canales said the team is trying to work McMillan back in slowly, but feels he is recovering well.

Copyright 2026 by The Associated Press

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