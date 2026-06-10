Panthers coach Dave Canales has basal cell carcinoma removed from nose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales wore a Band-Aid on his nose Tuesday at minicamp, later revealing that he recently underwent a procedure to remove a small spot of basal cell carcinoma.

Canales said that two months ago a routine skin cancer screening performed by the team identified some areas of concern on his nose.

"It's a good reminder not to take these things for granted," Canales said. "It was a basal cell type of skin cancer in a small spot, and they were able to get it off. So I'm really appreciative."

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is highly curable, slow-growing, and rarely spreads to other parts of the body, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.