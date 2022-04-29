2022 NFL Draft

Packers select two Bulldogs, no WRs in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 12:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst doesn't care about your draft expectations.

Most of the football cognoscenti expected the Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft this Thursday after they traded Davante Adams to the Raiders and watched Marquez Valdes-Scantling sign with the Chiefs.

Instead, Green Bay nabbed two Georgia defenders to upgrade a unit that grew in 2021.

With pick No. 22, the Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker. Six picks later, they snagged fellow Bulldog, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Walker combines size and athleticism to shut down the run and has the upside to be a three-down linebacker with range in space. Meanwhile, Wyatt was perhaps the best defensive tackle in the draft, and owns size, speed, and an array of moves to win inside.

The duo should be immediate difference-makers.

Meanwhile, receiver remains a question mark heading into Day 2 of the draft.

With a run on receivers early -- six in the first 18 picks -- there simply wasn't the value for Green Bay once it got to its first selection. Stockpiling defensive difference-makers was the smart move by Gutekunst. Instead of reaching for a position of need, he got two Bulldogs who could contribute immediately.

While many might expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be peeved by the lack of getting a receiver yet again, the MVP understood how the draft unfolded.

Reacting live on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he communicated with the Packers, who haven't taken a receiver in the first round since 2002, throughout the process and said that with the top six receivers on their board selected, he understood the decision to draft D, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Rodgers also noted the value of the second- and third-round receivers he's worked with in the past.

With three picks on Friday, the Packers could still find a rookie starter before the weekend is out.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Kyle Hamilton, Jermaine Johnson among Day 1's top value picks

Cynthia Frelund analyzes her draft model to identify the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft -- including Kyle Hamilton by the Ravens and Jermaine Johnson by the Jets.

news

Bills trade up to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB Trent McDuffie at No. 21, add Purdue DE George Karlaftis

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving WR A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee used pick No. 18 on a wide receiver replacement: Treylon Burks.

news

Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals for first-round draft pick

The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick (No. 23 overall) on Thursday during the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles trade up to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Saints trade up to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with No. 11 pick, grab OT Trevor Penning at No. 19

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. New Orleans later picked offensive tackle Trevor Penning at No. 19.

news

Falcons select USC WR Drake London with No. 8 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected USC wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers select N.C. State OT Ickey Ekwonu with No. 6 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW