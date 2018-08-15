Over 100 puppies adopted at Browns training camp

One of the best stories of 2018 training camp has been the Browns hosting puppy adoption fairs at their open practices. The team has been working in partnership with the Northeast Ohio SPCA to find loving homes for adorable stray pups. The Browns Puppy Pound program began in 2015 and has led to hundreds of dogs finding their "furever homes."
On Wednesday, Browns social media coordinator Allie Raymond said early estimates show that over 100 puppies have been adopted at 2018 training camp.
"We tweeted 15 puppies--all were adopted," said Raymond. "Not sure how many puppies [were] adopted total, but I think it's 130 this year so far."
With ridiculously adorable photos and punny names like Barker Mayfield and Jabril Puppers, who could resist taking a new best friend home. Check out some of the adorable pooches who found loving homes below:
Myles Garuff
Barker Mayfield
MarmaDuke Johnson
John Dogsey
Lou "The Paw" Growlza
Pawstin Corbett
Carlos Rawhyde
Joe
Larry Ogoodboyjobi
Tyruff Taylor
Antonio Callawag
Snarl Nassib
Jabrill Puppers
Briean Doggy-Calhound
Emmanuel Dogbah