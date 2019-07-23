Odell Beckham Jr. says he gifted teammates 100 mattresses

Published: Jul 23, 2019 at 03:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Odell Beckham Jr. revealed much in a tell-all interview with GQ Magazine.

The craziest part? It might be that the former Giants superstar rolled up to Big Blue headquarters one day with 100 free mattresses for teammates and staff.

Even for football players, this is a lot of padding.

"I asked for them to send me Casper mattresses," Beckham Jr. told GQ's Mark Anthony Green. "They sent me 100 Casper mattresses for the staff and the team. A hundred king-size mattresses. They sent it to the facility. I told (teammates) to come put 'em in their car after practice."

You get a king-sized mattress. You get a king-sized mattress. Everyone got a king-sized mattress, which added up to about $95,000 of free bedding.

Beckham Jr. said he gave away more, like Sprayground bags. But the Oprah-like mattress giveaway stuck with Giants teammates like French-born wideout Anthony Dablé, who confirmed OBJ's tale in this video.

Not every superstar includes their teammates like this. Maybe -- just maybe -- the OBJ/bad teammate narrative is overblown.

Beckham Jr. has moved on from New York now. Free mattresses or not, no one should sleep on the 2019 Browns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011. 