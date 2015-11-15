Odell Beckham: 'I thought it was a catch'

Plenty of Giants fans thought he did, but game officials covering New York's 27-26 loss to the Patriots on Sunday saw it differently.
Trailing 24-23 with 2:06 left on the clock, Giants quarterback Eli Manning -- facing first-and-goal from New England's 5-yard line -- threw a strike to Beckham in the end zone.
ODB jumped high to catch and cradle the ball before it was knocked free by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. Beckham appeared to have taken two steps with the ball before the strip, leaving officials to initially signal a go-ahead touchdown.
After reviewing the play, though, the refs reversed the call, with lead official Ed Hochuli telling the crowd: "The pass is incomplete. The ball was knocked out just as the second foot touched the ground. The receiver had not yet become a runner, therefore it was an incomplete pass."
"I thought it was a catch," said Beckham after the game, per Jordan Raanan of NJ.com, adding: "I lost us the game. ... You can't leave it up to the officials to get anything right. I caught it."