Niners GM John Lynch says WR Brandon Aiyuk is not available for trade

Lynch said the two sides are talking and that it's a "good thing." The team wants to draft, develop and retain as many homegrown players as possible, even if they can't keep everyone.

"There's nothing better than drafting a guy, developing a guy, watching him flourish and then rewarding him," Lynch said. "That's really what we'd love to do."

The 49ers haven't nailed all their first-round picks, but Aiyuk has been a hit. He caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro. Aiyuk, who turned 26 this month, has increased his receiving yards in each of the past three seasons.

The past few years, the team has found ways to pay defensive end Nick Bosa, receiver Deebo Samuel, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle. The 49ers currently have just over $7 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap. They have eight current players -- including Aiyuk, who is playing on his fifth-year tender for $14.1 million -- hitting the cap for $12 million or more in 2024.

Lynch didn't completely dismiss the idea of trading Aiyuk at some point, however, but Lynch made it clear Aiyuk remained a priority.