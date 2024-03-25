Niners eager for healthy Brock Purdy to get full offseason of work as QB1

Purdy, the former Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft, has been the one saving grace from that QB class to date. He has vastly outplayed the eight quarterbacks drafted ahead of him, with Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell recently traded to new teams as likely backups to start the 2024 season and none of the other five in line to start anywhere else.

"It shows how hard it is to play quarterback in this league," Shanahan told Wyche on Sunday. "There's 32 teams, and there's definitely not 32 guys. And even when you do have [one], the pressure for a guy to do it over and over, week in and week out. It's such a team game that's dependent on so many different aspects, but the pressure always is on that guy."

Shanahan praised Purdy, calling him "unbelievable" in leading the 49ers deep in the postseason in his first two seasons. But just because Purdy has far exceeded initial expectations doesn't mean the 49ers -- and even outside observers -- won't set the bar higher.

"When do you do that, the standard changes," Shanahan said. "Right when people see you're in that club, then they're gonna try to see where in that club you are. It really never stops. That's the pressure that is on those guys. It's why it's … the most high-paid position, because they've got to earn it.