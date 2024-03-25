 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Niners eager for healthy Brock Purdy to get full offseason of work as QB1

Published: Mar 25, 2024 at 12:29 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Brock Purdy is one of the few 2022 NFL Draft quarterbacks still standing with their original teams, and he's the only one of the group to truly have thrived so far.

Making it more amazing is that Purdy has helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game twice and Super Bowl once, respectively, in his first two seasons as the starter -- and he's done it without the benefit of a full offseason of preparation as the team's QB1.

As the final pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy spent his rookie offseason scrounging for whatever reps he could get as the team's third QB. Last offseason, Purdy was rehabbing the torn elbow ligaments he suffered in the conference title-game loss to the Eagles.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Sunday that the added repetition this summer could lead to even better results for Purdy.

"Everything's about repetition. You can learn it right away, (but) it's about going through it," Shanahan said while attending the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla. "Brock's gone through a lot in two years in these games, so that's been great for him. But the way you get better is doing it over and over in practice and just drilling it. It's all about getting those 10,000 reps.

"He spent it all last year knowing what he had to do, but he was just focusing (on getting) his arm healthy. Now he can go into this offseason knowing what he has to do but training his footwork, training his arm, training his mind. Just getting in the reps."

Related Links

Purdy, the former Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft, has been the one saving grace from that QB class to date. He has vastly outplayed the eight quarterbacks drafted ahead of him, with Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell recently traded to new teams as likely backups to start the 2024 season and none of the other five in line to start anywhere else.

"It shows how hard it is to play quarterback in this league," Shanahan told Wyche on Sunday. "There's 32 teams, and there's definitely not 32 guys. And even when you do have [one], the pressure for a guy to do it over and over, week in and week out. It's such a team game that's dependent on so many different aspects, but the pressure always is on that guy."

Shanahan praised Purdy, calling him "unbelievable" in leading the 49ers deep in the postseason in his first two seasons. But just because Purdy has far exceeded initial expectations doesn't mean the 49ers -- and even outside observers -- won't set the bar higher.

"When do you do that, the standard changes," Shanahan said. "Right when people see you're in that club, then they're gonna try to see where in that club you are. It really never stops. That's the pressure that is on those guys. It's why it's … the most high-paid position, because they've got to earn it.

"Brock's done that these past two years. He's been unbelievable. He's done it week in and week out. He's come back from a really tough injury in his first year. Had a hell of a year this year. Really hasn't had an offseason yet with us. … I'm pumped to coach him."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson in 'pole' position, 'excited' to work with Justin Fields

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday discussed the moves his team has made to retool the QB room: adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
news

NFL owners vote to ban hip-drop tackle at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners voted to ban the hip-drop tackle on Monday during the league's Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla., NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh intrigued to have No. 5 overall selection in QB-heavy draft: 'It's an exciting pick'

Jim Harbaugh believes the Chargers are in an intriguing position with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, 
news

HC Mike McDaniel: Dolphins made a contract offer to Odell Beckham Jr., conversations 'ongoing'

Could Odell Beckham Jr. end up in South Beach? Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Monday his team has made a contract offer to the veteran wide receiver.
news

Sean Payton: 'Realistic' for Broncos to trade up from No. 12 pick for quarterback

The Broncos sit at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, a spot that might be too late to snag a franchise quarterback if they all get gobbled up early.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Trading Justin Fields 'probably one of the harder things I've had to do'

Ryan Poles didn't revel in trading away quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears general manager said the move was one of the most difficult things he's had to do.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'fired up' to have Derrick Henry: 'We've had our hands full trying to stop him'

The Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry to add oomph to their backfield and stop the string of injury-riddled seasons that have left John Harbaugh's club piecemealing the position. They also have a good idea how he fits alongside Lamar Jackson.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on signing RB Saquon Barkley: 'He's going to bring an element to our offense'

After facing running back Saquon Barkley multiple times throughout seasons past, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is "really excited" about adding the two-time Pro Bowler. 
news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's retirement: 'A lot of people are probably happy that he retired, other than people on the Rams'

Speaking with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that it will be a challenge to replace Aaron Donald's presence.
news

Antonio Pierce: Aidan O'Connell 'earned' right to compete for starting role even as Raiders consider drafting QB

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce discussed the team's approach to the quarterback room this offseason, including the possibility of adding through the draft.