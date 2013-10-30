Nick Foles tabbed Eagles' starting QB vs. Raiders

Chip Kelly ended any remaining drama about this week's quarterback decision Wednesday morning, saying Nick Foles will start for Philadelphia's game in Oakland.
After that, Kelly would not entertain questions about who would be the Eagles' starting quarterback moving forward, if Michael Vick and Foles actually were healthy at the same time.
"Let me ask you a serious question," Kelly said. "How many times are you going to ask me that same question? And in how many ways are you going to go about it. ... The ideal world, Mike's the healthiest in the world, Nick's the healthiest in the world, Matt's the healthiest in the world. At that point in time, we'll have that conversation."
This sounds like coach-speak, but it's the truth. Forget next season; Kelly's trying to win a game. The Eagles' offense has scored three points combined in the last two weeks. They are lucky to be 3-5 in the worst division in football. Vick has proven repeatedly he can't be trusted to stay healthy. Foles is coming off a groin injury and a concussion.
Kelly said it would be a "disservice" to the team and fans to think about next season.
"If we start thinking long term, I won't be here long term," Kelly said.
This season in Philadelphia feels like an extended tryout for practically everyone on the Eagles' offense. Kelly will be around in 2014. The rest of the players on the roster are trying to prove they belong.
