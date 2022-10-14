NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule).
The Jets have come alive winning three of their last four games. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has tallied two touchdowns -- one pass, one run -- in his two starts (both wins) this season. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Wilson quadruples his season pass TD total with FOUR touchdowns to four different players, outdueling Aaron Rodgers in the process.
The Eagles' defense steals the shine from Dan Quinn's vaunted Dallas unit and ends the Cooper Rush fairy tale. Under the lights on Sunday night, Philly holds the Cowboys to 10 points and less than 250 total yards in a blowout win.
The Dolphins can't slow down the league's top wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the Vikings dismantle the Miami Dolphins behind Kirk Cousins' best performance of the season. The veteran QB throws for more than 300 yards for the first time this season with 350 pass yards and three TDs -- two to Jefferson.
We've yet to find out who the New England Patriots will start at quarterback in Cleveland on Sunday, but no matter who's under center -- Mac Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe -- the Pats find some late-game magic. New England will win its second straight game after stringing together a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.
Full NFL Week 6 schedule
Thursday, October 13
Sunday, October 16
- San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, October 17
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN Deportes)