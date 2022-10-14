Bold Predictions

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 09:21 AM

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule).

David Carr

The Jets have come alive winning three of their last four games. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has tallied two touchdowns -- one pass, one run -- in his two starts (both wins) this season. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Wilson quadruples his season pass TD total with FOUR touchdowns to four different players, outdueling Aaron Rodgers in the process.  

Marc Ross

The Eagles' defense steals the shine from Dan Quinn's vaunted Dallas unit and ends the Cooper Rush fairy tale. Under the lights on Sunday night, Philly holds the Cowboys to 10 points and less than 250 total yards in a blowout win.

DeAngelo Hall

The Dolphins can't slow down the league's top wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the Vikings dismantle the Miami Dolphins behind Kirk Cousins' best performance of the season. The veteran QB throws for more than 300 yards for the first time this season with 350 pass yards and three TDs -- two to Jefferson.

Maurice Jones-Drew

We've yet to find out who the New England Patriots will start at quarterback in Cleveland on Sunday, but no matter who's under center -- Mac Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe -- the Pats find some late-game magic. New England will win its second straight game after stringing together a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

