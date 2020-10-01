NFL Week 4 game picks: Broncos defeat Jets; Chiefs over Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn would ideally win with the run game and defense, which will be harder to do after the defense lost its fifth starter in cornerback Chris Harris. To Lynn's credit, the Bolts let rookie quarterback Justin Herbert wing it in catch-up mode against Carolina and he responded well. I've never seen a 6-foot-6 quarterback move as well as Herbert, and his smooth pocket presence while evading the rush bodes well for his long-term success. In the short-term, the Bucs' defense may be the toughest matchup possible for a young QB. It has a catalog of blitzes thicker than the TB12 cookbook. Todd Bowles' crew is playing so well that Tom Brady doesn't need to do that much for a Tampa offense missing Chris Godwin and still looking for rhythm. Perhaps Brady didn't have many choices in free agency, but he sure chose well.