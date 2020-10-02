Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Dak Prescott's blindside blocker is on track to return this Sunday.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is "on track to play" this Sunday vs. the Browns, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday morning.

"He did everything yesterday," McCarthy added. "I think we're definitely heading in the direction of him playing on Sunday."

Smith was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, which was the first time the ten-year veteran saw the practice field in over two weeks. Smith has missed the last two games due to a neck injury that popped up just ahead of Week 2.

The Cowboys offense has fared rather well in the absence of Smith. Allowing just six sacks in three games so far, the Cowboys have produced the NFL's No. 1 offense at 490.7 yards per game. The Cowboys rank eighth in points per game with a 29.3 average.

Despite their efficient offense, the Cowboys are 1-2 thanks to a defense that has also dealt with its share of injuries. Demarcus Lawrence (knee) has yet to practice this week and his status for Sunday's game against the Browns is up in the air, but McCarthy said he "anticipates" the pass rusher to play.