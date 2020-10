What we learned from Broncos notching first win over Jets

2) From blue-field brilliance to glory in Gotham. An undrafted free agent out of Boise State, Brett Rypien made his first NFL start and he's 1-0. Rypien showed his inexperience many a time and threw three big interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter that put the Jets back in the game (the biggest coming on Pierre Desir's second of the night, which he returned for six). But promise was shown and a win was had and that's more than good enough for a 24-year-old who became the third Broncos starting QB this season and the first to win a ballgame. Rypien threw one TD that was all about Jerry Jeudy and another that was a brilliant pass to Tim Patrick. He's a debuting UDFA QB who got the better of a team that had a former No. 3 overall pick and a Super Bowl MVP take snaps. Who knows when Drew Lock will return? And who knows what Rypien's future will hold? But on this night, Rypien was 19-for-31 with 242 yards, two scores, three picks and won his first professional start in his second pro game. Not a bad Thursday at all. Rypien will be rightfully chastised for his trio of interceptions, but he also played a vital role in Melvin Gordon (23 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns) salting away the win with a 43-yard scoring run. Gordon found nothing right and came back left. Rypien was there and threw a downfield block that Gordon likely wouldn't have scored without. It was one of those blocks in which a veteran QB would draw cringes and shouts to avoid contact, but where a rookie just doing whatever he can to help will get a pat on the back. On a crazy night during a crazy season, Rypien was the right man for the job.