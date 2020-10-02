What we learned from Broncos notching first win over Jets

2) From blue-field brilliance to glory in Gotham. An undrafted free agent out of Boise State, Brett Rypien made his first NFL start and he's 1-0. Rypien showed his inexperience many a time and threw three big interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter that put the Jets back in the game (the biggest coming on Pierre Desir﻿'s second of the night, which he returned for six). But promise was shown and a win was had and that's more than good enough for a 24-year-old who became the third Broncos starting QB this season and the first to win a ballgame. Rypien threw one TD that was all about Jerry Jeudy and another that was a brilliant pass to Tim Patrick﻿. He's a debuting UDFA QB who got the better of a team that had a former No. 3 overall pick and a Super Bowl MVP take snaps. Who knows when Drew Lock will return? And who knows what Rypien's future will hold? But on this night, Rypien was 19-for-31 with 242 yards, two scores, three picks and won his first professional start in his second pro game. Not a bad Thursday at all. Rypien will be rightfully chastised for his trio of interceptions, but he also played a vital role in Melvin Gordon (23 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns) salting away the win with a 43-yard scoring run. Gordon found nothing right and came back left. Rypien was there and threw a downfield block that Gordon likely wouldn't have scored without. It was one of those blocks in which a veteran QB would draw cringes and shouts to avoid contact, but where a rookie just doing whatever he can to help will get a pat on the back. On a crazy night during a crazy season, Rypien was the right man for the job.