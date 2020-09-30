Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Tom Brady will be without one of his star receivers this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation.
Godwin is expected to miss this week's game against L.A. and could also sit next Thursday night against Chicago, given the short week.
Rapoport notes Godwin's absence shouldn't be much more than the two games.
The star wideout, who missed Week 2 due to a concussion, played 53 snaps in Sunday's win over Denver before leaving with the hamstring injury. Still working on his chemistry with Brady, Godwin put up 11 receptions for 143 receiving yards and one TD this season in less than two full games played.
Sans Godwin, expect Brady to continue to seek out Scotty Miller even more than he has through three weeks. Miller seems to be Brady's new favorite slot target, ranking second on the Bucs in targets with 14, behind only Mike Evans' 18 through three games.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday:
- Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Bryan Edwards is out this week versus the Bills as he battles an ankle sprain, Rapoport reported. Edwards is week-to-week and could miss additional games if the ankle issue lingers.
- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss practice today with an illness that is not COVID-related.
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he expects wideout D.J. Chark back on the practice field today but limited. Chark passed all his tests from a chest injury that kept him sidelined last week.
- The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor (thumb) on injured reserve. He'll be out more than three weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- Washington rookie pass rusher Chase Young is expected to be out Sunday versus the Ravens after suffering a moderate groin strain in Week 3, Rapoport reported. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft is considered week-to-week.