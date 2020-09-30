NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Published: Sep 30, 2020 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady will be without one of his star receivers this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation.

Godwin is expected to miss this week's game against L.A. and could also sit next Thursday night against Chicago, given the short week.

Rapoport notes Godwin's absence shouldn't be much more than the two games.

The star wideout, who missed Week 2 due to a concussion, played 53 snaps in Sunday's win over Denver before leaving with the hamstring injury. Still working on his chemistry with Brady, Godwin put up 11 receptions for 143 receiving yards and one TD this season in less than two full games played.

Sans Godwin, expect Brady to continue to seek out Scotty Miller even more than he has through three weeks. Miller seems to be Brady's new favorite slot target, ranking second on the Bucs in targets with 14, behind only Mike Evans﻿' 18 through three games.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Bryan Edwards is out this week versus the Bills as he battles an ankle sprain, Rapoport reported. Edwards is week-to-week and could miss additional games if the ankle issue lingers.
  • Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss practice today with an illness that is not COVID-related.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he expects wideout D.J. Chark back on the practice field today but limited. Chark passed all his tests from a chest injury that kept him sidelined last week.
  • The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles placed rookie wide receiver ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ (thumb) on injured reserve. He'll be out more than three weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  • Washington rookie pass rusher Chase Young is expected to be out Sunday versus the Ravens after suffering a moderate groin strain in Week 3, Rapoport reported. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft is considered week-to-week.

Related Content

news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) expected to be out vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens without its top draft pick. Ian Rapoport reports rookie Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to miss the Week 4 bout against Baltimore.  
news

Fourth Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; no Vikings positive in latest round of testing

The latest round of testing is in following the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspending in-person team activities because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Sunday's game.
news

Lions plan to keep leaning on Adrian Peterson in backfield 

Adrian Peterson took more snaps in the Lions backfield in their win over the Cardinals. The Lions want to continue giving the running back the ball.
news

Bengals want Joe Burrow to be smarter about taking hits 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants Joe Burrow to be better about throwing the ball away to avoid taking so many hits. The quarterback leads the league in sacks taken.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lead Players of the Week

Two of the very best the NFL has to offer -- Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson -- were among six players recognized as the best of Week 3. 
news

Frank Reich: Colts defense will 'have our hands full' facing 'stud' Nick Foles

Ahead of their clash with the Bears this Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich prepares to go up against an old friend in QB Nick Foles.
news

Texans call off workout with former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas' free agency continues. The Texans sent home the former All-Pro safety prior to his scheduled workout without a deal in place and nothing imminent between the two sides, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans Week 4 game set to be played as scheduled

Despite the news of new positive COVID-19 tests among players and personnel in the Titans organization, the NFL still plans for the team to play its Week 4 game Sunday against Pittsburgh. 
news

Denver Broncos to start QB Brett Rypien vs. New York Jets on Thursday

The Broncos' quarterback carousel is turning once again. Denver is expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, James Palmer reports.
news

Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career. The veteran wide receiver, who was involved in some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays from the last decade, announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL