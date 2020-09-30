Wednesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Tom Brady will be without one of his star receivers this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin underwent an MRI Tuesday that confirmed a mild hamstring pull, per a source informed of the situation.

Godwin is expected to miss this week's game against L.A. and could also sit next Thursday night against Chicago, given the short week.

Rapoport notes Godwin's absence shouldn't be much more than the two games.

The star wideout, who missed Week 2 due to a concussion, played 53 snaps in Sunday's win over Denver before leaving with the hamstring injury. Still working on his chemistry with Brady, Godwin put up 11 receptions for 143 receiving yards and one TD this season in less than two full games played.

Sans Godwin, expect Brady to continue to seek out Scotty Miller even more than he has through three weeks. Miller seems to be Brady's new favorite slot target, ranking second on the Bucs in targets with 14, behind only Mike Evans﻿' 18 through three games.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday: