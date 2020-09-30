Washington DE Chase Young (groin) expected to be out vs. Ravens

The Washington Football Team will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens without its top draft pick.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that rookie Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to miss the Week 4 bout against Baltimore, per sources informed of the injury.

Young avoided a major injury that could have sideswiped the majority of his rookie campaign. The pass rusher is considered week to week.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2020 compiled 2.5 sacks in the first two weeks but made it just 13 defensive plays into Sunday's loss to Cleveland before suffering the injury. Washington immediately ruled Young out for the game, which signaled a potentially significant injury. Only missing a week or two could prove to be good news in the grand scheme.